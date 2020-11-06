Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. In celebration of Veterans Sunday, Pastor Don Hutchings will be share the message "The Benefits of Battles." Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

ET’s children’s ministry etKIDS will meet at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through sixth graders. The youth group for junior and senior high students will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. Youth Pastor Brandon Harris will preach the message "Power: Part 2."

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about services, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

