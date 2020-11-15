Miss Laura has hung up her dresses, stored her jewelry and said goodbye for the last time. Carolyn Joyce, who embodied Miss Laura for 28 years, retired on Oct. 23 from the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), which she helped establish in the early 90s.

During her nearly three-decade career with the Fort Smith CVB, not only did Joyce become a highly respected member of the tourism profession as Fort Smith’s group sales guru, she also created and preserved the character of frontier-era madame Miss Laura Ziegler in support of Fort Smith’s marketing efforts.

Joyce joined the CVB staff in early 1992, and later that year the staff offices were relocated to Miss Laura’s location on North B Street, the only former bordello on the National Registry of Historic Sites. Shortly thereafter, she resurrected the character of Miss Laura Zeigler as a marketing technique to provide a lighthearted look at the colorful history along "The Row," frontier Fort Smith’s red light district. She became widely recognized throughout the industry as a spokesperson for Fort Smith, greeting groups at the Visitor Center in the character of Miss Laura, recounting the intriguing past of Miss Laura’s Social Club. Her personal collection of 20+ period costumes became one of the more popular features of Miss Laura’s Visitor Center tour.

Joyce helped establish the volunteer corps The Starrs of Miss Laura’s in October of 1992, which became the envy of many volunteer organizations throughout Arkansas and the country. With 70 active members, The Starrs greeted tourists seven days a week at the Fort Smith Visitor Center.

In 1994, Joyce was instrumental in the establishment of Miss Laura’s Players, a theatrical production group which told the story of frontier fun as part of the interesting heritage of Fort Smith. As one of the city’s most popular private group attractions, Miss Laura’s Players featured a comedy skit, colorful costumes and interesting conversations by the one and only Miss Laura.

When Miss Laura’s Social Club was devastated by the 1996 Fort Smith tornado, Joyce played a major role in the effort to restore the historic mansion. From the wallpaper and drapery selection to providing good old-fashioned elbow grease, she worked tirelessly on exhibits and displays to re-establish Miss Laura’s as the first stop on any visit to Fort Smith.

Her characterization of Miss Laura and her efforts to preserve its unique heritage brought worldwide recognition to Fort Smith as a tourist destination. Joyce has been featured in numerous magazines and newspapers, including the New York Times, and graced several magazine covers. Additionally, she has been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, C-Span and QVC.

Widely recognized for her achievements, Joyce received the Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism Henry Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service Award in 2003; Polly Crews Hospitality Person of the Year in 2007; Arkansas Hospitality Association’s Manager of the Year in 2008; and was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in 2011.

Her memberships include the National Tour Association South Central Motorcoach, Travel South International, Missouri Bank Travel, American Bus Association, Student and Youth Travel Association, Travel South Domestic Showcase, Travel Alliance Partners and International Motor Coach Network.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to promote Fort Smith; traveling across the country to meet with tour operators and leisure travelers to entice them to our city," Joyce said. "I will miss my tourism friends, the Arkansas A-Team, the travel writers, and the tour operators I’ve developed relationships with over the years, but I’m excited about this new chapter in my life which will allow me to spend quality time with my children and grandchildren and more time at my home on Lake Ouachita."

Judith LoSasso, president of Treasure Time Tours in Buchanan, N.Y., stated that Joyce’s loyalty and dedication to the city was beyond anything she ever witnessed in the travel industry. "Her immediate thoughts when she would meet someone new was to talk about Fort Smith and the history that it brings," said LoSasso. "Her persona and her dedication brought motorcoaches to Fort Smith from around the country and she will be missed by everyone in the travel industry."

The community will surely miss her, too.