An autopsy has ruled that the death of a woman whose body was found on Dec. 8 near a wooded area along Arkansas 54 in Jefferson County was accidental.

“A full autopsy was conducted and, according to the preliminary results, no foul play was indicated in the death of Nancy Harris,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Major Randy Dolphin said in a news release.

Harris’ death was ruled by the State Medical Examiner as accidental due to environmental hypothermia.

“Exposure to the elements was the major factor in Harris’ death,” Dolphin said. “With so many rumors circulating around the death of Harris, I’m happy that our agency is now able to bring some closure to the family and dispel any further rumors.”

Following a 911 call at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Arkansas 54 just east of Middle Warren Road to the report of a found body. The body was identified as 50-year-old Harris.

Harris’ husband initially located her body and called 911.

Harris had been reported missing by her family after she began acting erratic and abruptly exited the vehicle in which she was traveling with her husband and daughter along Arkansas 54 on the evening of Friday, Dec. 7, according to the JCSO.

Harris’ husband and daughter attempted to search for her immediately after but were unsuccessful.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jason Duren pronounced Harris dead at 6:05 p.m on Dec. 8. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division began a death investigation, and her body was sent to the State Crime Laboratory.