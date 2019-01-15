LITTLE ROCK — Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will be among those speaking at the Arkansas Soybean Association’s annual business session and seminar on Jan. 16 in Stuttgart.

Jason Norsworthy, extension weed scientist for the Division of Agriculture, said he will be speaking about new weed management tools expected to debut in the near future.

“These will include new weed control options with the commercial launch of LibertyLink GT27 and Enlist E3 traits in 2019,” Norsworthy said. “Coming technologies include a new mode of action for weed control in soybean, the See & Spray Technology from Blue River, and the integrated Harrington Seed Destructor.”

Extension soybean agronomist Jeremy Ross will be presenting awards to the winners of each division of the Grow the Green Challenge.

The seminar will be held at the Grand Prairie Center, located at 2709 Hwy 165 South in Stuttgart. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m.; the program will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude in early-afternoon. Lunch will be provided by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and meeting sponsors.

Other scheduled speakers include Butch Calhoun, Director of the Arkansas State Plant Board; W. Stan Born, director on the United States Soybean Export Council; and JO Norman, vice-president, Oakley Grain Division.

Agricultural business leaders will be available to answer questions from those in attendance. There will also be a live auction to raise additional funds for special projects. Auction items, provided by members of the soybean industry, include soybean seed, crop protection chemicals, fish cookers, custom applications, pearls and many other similar items.

Continuing education unit (CEU) credits will be available. For more information, please contact the Arkansas Soybean Association at 501-666-1418 or swsoy@aristotle.net.

