Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will present a number of programs in observation of Black History Month in February.

In addition to the programs listed below, MTCC has collaborated with Loblolly Creamery to create a unique ice cream flavor for Black History Month, according to a news release.

“Maple Leaf Ragtime” is a maple pecan ice cream that pays homage to Scott Joplin, who grew up in Texarkana. Joplin was an African American composer famous for his original ragtime pieces, one of his most popular being the “Maple Leaf Rag.”

Loblolly will donate a portion of all sales of Maple Leaf Ragtime during February to MTCC. The special flavor will be available at Loblolly throughout February.

Trap Yoga, Feb. 9-10 a.m. — Instructor Judy Kay will lead participants through a yoga class set to trap-style hip hop music.

Cost to participate is $10 and registration is limited to 30 participants. Bring your own mat. Call 501-683-3593 or email kelli.hall@arkansas.gov to register.

Lunch & Learn with artist Sondra Strong, Feb. 15, noon — Sondra Strong, a Little Rock-based artist and educator, will discuss her process of making art. Strong created “Breaking Boundaries: The Formula of the Sacrifice,” MTCC’s signature Black History Month image for 2019. Prints of “Breaking Boundaries” will be available to purchase in the MTCC Museum Store beginning Feb. 1.

This is a free event; attendees are welcome to bring a lunch. Beverages are provided.

“Church in Power: History to Action,” Feb. 19, 6 p.m. — This event will feature a panel discussion about the church’s role in activism in Arkansas, as well as provide guests the opportunity to interact through breakout sessions.

This is a free event. Refreshments will be served.

Story Time Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. — Children and their parents are invited to a special Story Time event at Loblolly Creamery! In addition to a read-aloud story, kids will get to hear some of Scott Joplin’s music as well as dance and play along on percussion instruments.

Please note: Story Time Saturday will be located at Loblolly Creamery, 1423 Main St., Ste. C, Little Rock AR 72202.

Voices without Borders: “Solid Gold,” Feb. 28, 10 and 11:30 a.m. — Voices Without Borders, a celebration in voice, features performances by local elementary school students, led by Dr. I.J. Routen. The theme is “Solid Gold,” hits from the 60s and 70s. Admission is free and open to the public.

2019 Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Distinguished Laureate Series

Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. – Lecture

Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. – Master Class for Students

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will host Chief Judge Lavenski R. Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th District, for its annual Distinguished Laureate Series at MTCC. The Feb. 28 lecture is free and open to the public; a reception will follow. A master class for students will be Friday, March 1.

Groups interested in scheduling a museum tour or program during February must contact the MTCC education department at education@mosaictemplarscenter.com. Drop-in visitors are always welcome to take a self-guided tour of the exhibits, but cannot be guaranteed a guided tour.

MTCC is located at 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, AR 72201. For more information, please call (501) 683-3593 or email info@mosaictemplarscenter.com.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, a museum of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and celebrating African American history and culture in Arkansas. Other divisions of the Department of Arkansas Heritage include Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center, Historic Arkansas Museum and Old State House Museum.