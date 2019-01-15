The superintendent of the Little Rock Central High School National Historical Site was the guest speaker for the annual Rotary Club kickoff of the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Tuesday.

However, Robin White, who works for the National Park Service, was speaking as a civilian and not a federal employee because of the government’s partial shutdown.

The Downtown Rotary Club was joined by the West Pine Bluff Rotary Club for the event, and by students from Morehead Middle School in the Dollarway School District who are involved in the Pen or Pencil Initiative.

The Pen or Pencil program is for young people who commit to non-violence, community service and staying drug free. The program’s stated goals are to help youth to gain an appreciation for community service through teamwork and in the process empower them to make the right decisions in life. There is no charge for membership.

White told the mostly-adult audience that they have a responsibility to prepare young people to lead and make decisions in the future.

“Leadership begins early,” White said.

She said that in her career she has held a number of jobs, and she entered each one with a vision of how she could make things better — an attitude she urged the audience to adopt, instead of going into a job and attempting to “dismantle the previous leader’s mantle.”

White also encouraged the group to “search beyond the dreams of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pursue your own dream.”

Among those in attendance at the meeting was Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who was recognized by the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Interested Citizens For Voter Registration (ICVR), which sp0nsors the annual “Original Kingfest Celebration.”

Events continue through Monday with a Parade/Marade in downtown.

Washington said this year the city is partnering with ICVR on the events, particularly the National Day of Service, scheduled from 9 am. to noon Saturday.

“When I looked at the forecast yesterday (Monday) there was an 80 percent chance of rain. When I looked at the forecast today there was a 90 percent chance of rain. If it rains, we will move it to the following Saturday (Jan. 26).”

Washington said the event will involve both indoor and outdoor activities, particularly picking up trash and cleaning up the city. It will begin at Pine Bluff High School. The mayor said trucks will follow the cleanup crews and pick up trash bags to be deposited in dumpsters located at the school.

“This year we hope to make a big difference,” Washington said.