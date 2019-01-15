The Jefferson County Quorum Court on Monday selected two delegates to both the Arkansas and National Association of Counties meetings and will split the money budgeted for the meetings with the two.

Justice of the Peace Dr. Conley Byrd brought up the idea, telling County Judge Gerald Robinson that the selections have in past years been done during January.

Byrd nominated Justice of the Peace Ted Harden, who has been the delegate to the national convention for several years, and Justice of the Peace Melanie Johnson Dumas as the alternate in the event Harden could not go. Byrd also nominated Justice of the Peace Jimmy Fisher as the delegate to the state meeting and Justice of the Peace Delton Wright.

Justice of the Peace Dr. Herman Ginger, however, after determining that Dumas wanted to go, suggested sending both Harden and Dumas and letting them split the appropriation, then pay whatever is left themselves. Ginger said that Harden has always gone and brought back reports, but at some point, the county’s legislative body might need someone else who would know what was going on.

“I’m not opposed to that,” Robinson said.

Justice of the Peace Brenda Bishop Gaddy said she believed that since Harden and Dumas would be representing the county, “I don’t see why they should have to pay for anything.”

Robinson said both Harden and Dumas agreed to the idea of splitting the money appropriated and paying for any other expenses themselves, and anything else would have to depend on available funds in the future.

Both Fisher and Justice of the Peace Roy Agee expressed concern over the idea of the county paying the full costs associated with sending two delegates to the national convention, particularly since elected officials and county departments have been asked to look at ways to reduce their spending this year.

In other business Monday, a proposed appropriation transferring $800,000 from the Public Safety Sales Tax fund that had been appropriated to the Juvenile Justice Center into a line item so that the money could be used to pay salaries and benefits for employees was approved without dissent.

Also approved was an emergency ordinance establishing policies and procedures for the Quorum Court at all regular and committee meetings for 2019 and 2020. Although voters in 2016 approved legislation increasing the term of elected county officials like the sheriff and county judge to four years, the term for justices of the peace remained at two years.