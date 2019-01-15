MONTICELLO — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Board of Visitors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the Student Success Center, Room 208.
The meeting is open to the public. Details: contact Jeff Weaver (870) 460-1328.
