Tuesday

Jan 15, 2019 at 1:50 PM Jan 15, 2019 at 1:56 PM


MONTICELLO — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Board of Visitors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the Student Success Center, Room 208.


The meeting is open to the public. Details: contact Jeff Weaver (870) 460-1328.