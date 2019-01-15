MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas at Monticello will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All classes and offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

UAM Student Programs and Activities will be honoring King’s legacy by hosting a dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The buffet-style dinner will be held in the Gibson University Center’s Green Room. The price for dinner is $10.15 per person which will be collected at the door. All students with a university meal plan can eat free of charge. UAM’s Vice Chancellor for Student Engagements, Moses Goldmon, will be the guest speaker at the event.

For more information please contact Student Programs and Activities, (870) 460-1396.

Also, the Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and the University of Arkansas at Monticello are hosting the second annual cemetery cleanup on Monday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m.to noon. Participants will learn about cemetery maintenance and help clean up two cemeteries associated with the Hollywood Plantation, or the Taylor House, near Winchester, Arkansas as a morning of service to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jodi Barnes, an archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey - UAM Research Station, will give an overview of the proper removal of invasive vegetation in cemeteries and provide a brief overview of the history and archeology of the Taylor House. Participants will help remove brush and clean up the Taylor family cemetery and the Valley Farm cemetery, the African American cemetery nearby.

Outdoor clothing and work gloves are recommended. The address is The Hollywood Plantation/Taylor House, 112 Plantation Ln, Tillar, Arkansas 71670.

Details: Contact Jodi Barnes at jabarnes@uark.edu or (870) 460-1290.