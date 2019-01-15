The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has relieved Head Women’s Basketball Coach Nate Kilbert of his duties, effective immediately, according to a news release.

In six-plus seasons as head coach, Kilbert led the Lady Lions to five SWAC Tournament appearances, including a loss in the 2013 SWAC Tournament finals.

Assistant Coach Danny Evans has been named interim head coach, the news release said. A nationwide search will be conducted at the conclusion of the season.

“We thank Coach Kilbert for his years of service to the University as head coach and wish him well in his future endeavors,” UAPB Athletic Director Melvin Hines said. “We felt a change was needed in our women’s basketball program and decided to go in a different direction.”