The Watson Chapel School Board on Monday voted to extend Superintendent Jerry Guess’ contract by one year. The board hired the former Pulaski County Special School District superintendent in May 2018 to a one-year term as interim superintendent after former Superintendent Connie Hathorn retired.

Board member Donnie Hartfield made the motion, which was OK’d by every member but Ronnie Reynolds.

Board member Goldie Whitaker recognized Guess for maintaining the district for the past six months. She then addressed the board and accused some members of having a closed-door meeting, without inviting the public or others, prior to the regular meeting.

“When it comes to the board having a meeting before the meeting — and you all know what I’m talking about — I do not appreciate that,” Whitaker said. “I respect each board member here, and I thank you all that I am on this board, but I really prefer that you not patronize me. I felt that there were some things tonight that happened, and I want to make that the last time that it happened.”

Board member Donnie Hartsfield responded, denying any knowledge of Whitaker’s claim and asked her to elaborate claim.

“I want to know who had a board meeting prior to this meeting?” Hartsfield said. “Well, I want to put it on record that there was no board meeting prior to this meeting tonight, and I don’t appreciate being accused of that — I don’t have a clue what you are talking about.”

Unannounced school board meetings are considered unlawful under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

In other business, the board received updates on the district’s upcoming quiz bowl and changes to the district’s special education class structure.

Watson Chapel High School and junior high quiz bowl students are currently preparing to compete in the 11th Annual National Academic Championship after winning first place against students in local districts.

This year’s championship will be held in Chicago Illinois. Last year, the team competed in Orlando, Florida, where the junior high team placed in the top four. In addition to the quiz bowl update, Lois Chambless and Shelby Cobb, both instructors at Watson Chapel High School, recognized high school students who participated in the Model United Nations at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

In this program, students work together to gain a global perspective based on different countries. The board was given an example paper of the students’ work in order to gain perspective on the type of work that they are engaged in. Special recognition was given to Watson Chapel High School senior Morgan Edwards for winning the Quest Bridge Scholarship Search Competition, where she was awarded a four-year scholarship to Columbia University valued at $320,000.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s great to see such dedicated, such intelligent, such excited young people pursuing a dream and preparing for that dream with some really, really quality work,” Guess said. “I applaud you. You are an indication that this school does serve its kids well.”

The board members all extended congratulations to the students.

Special Education Director Natasha Dunn provided an update on the upcoming changes to the special education program.

Dunn reported that the Arkansas Department of Education Model requires that a resource teacher go into a regular classroom and work with the teacher to help special needs students gain knowledge of the subject where additional help is needed.

This practice is called co-teaching. She said the high school and junior high schools have an excess of about $38,000 from Every Student Succeeds grant to train teachers for the co-teaching position. The elementary school’s curriculum director, Linda Davis, confirmed that there is roughly $150,000 from ESSA to retrain the staff to address the issues that the accountability showed are deficient.

It was reported that she, along with the L.L. Owen Elementary and Coleman Intermediate principals, will be working in conjunction to put together a plan to correct the areas of opportunity. Dunn said the money must be encumbered by September 2019 and spent by December.

Every Student Succeeds Act was replaced by No Child Left Behind in December 2015 and now serves as the nation’s main education law for public schools. The law holds schools accountable for how students learn and provides an equal opportunity for students who get special education services.

Under the new special education model, students whose needs can be meet in a regular classroom will be moved from day treatment at Jenkins and brought back to self-contained or resource rooms at the age-appropriate schools.

“The service model prefers that kids stay in a school where they are age-appropriate with their peers,” Dunn said. “It does not prefer treatment in a day treatment center. They’ve been a day-treatment center now for quite some time, but in preparation for the ADE evaluation, the change in service we thought was needed and appropriate.”

Dunn said she hopes to move at least six students from Jenkins. As of Jan. 7, one student has been moved from Jenkins to a self-contained classroom. She said the goal is to provide a less restricted environment to the special education students.

“Ever since I’ve had the privilege of taking this job, Ms. Dunn and I have talked about the special ed program here and the services to the kids that we have in this district,” Guess said. “She’s facing a very comprehensive monitoring by the Arkansas Department of Education, and I don’t know how many of you understand that special ed is a significant program and a significant service. Special ed is responsible for the Federal Government through the standards and regulations that guide its service. Ms. Dunn has a very complex hat to wear, and she’s done some really good work to prepare for this monitoring and move us forward.”

During an executive session, a hearing was provided to parents of six high school students who were facing expulsion due to fighting. The board moved to expel all six students for one calendar year. Also facing expulsion was one Coleman Intermediate student for possession of a BB gun on while on school property. This student was also expelled.

The personnel policy committee presented and asked for the revision of disciplinary forms to allow teachers to be more detailed when documenting disciplinary offenses that occur in the classroom. They also asked that the level of discipline for offenses be revisited. They also requested that the teachers be allowed to pick the software that is used in the classroom in order to better teach to the needs of their students. The board agreed to investigate the issues brought forward.