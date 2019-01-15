The White Hall School District’s Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the White Hall Community Center.

Selected artwork from students at Hardin, Moody, Taylor and Gandy elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School will be featured.

“We are pleased to share the art of our very talented students with the community,” Marcella Saoud, art specialist at Taylor Elementary, said in a news release.

The public is invited to attend this event.