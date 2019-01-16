The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a decision by Circuit Judge Earnest E. Brown Jr. to terminate the parental rights of Leo Anderson and will allow Anderson’s attorney to withdraw from the case.

In its ruling, the Appeals Court said copies of the legal briefs filed by the attorney were mailed to Anderson’s last known address and he was told he had the right to contest the withdrawal but he did not.

According to the court filing, Anderson’s daughter, who was identified only as “B.A.,” tested positive for amphetamines at birth on March 17, 2017, and was taken into custody by the Department of Human Services. Her mother also tested positive, and the mother’s parental rights have also been terminated, but she was not part of the appeal.

Two months after the birth, Brown ruled that the infant was dependent-neglected and at substantial risk of serious harm because of the positive tests for illegal substances when she was born. Anderson was tested for paternity and was found to be the biological father, and an attorney was appointed to represent him with a goal of reunification with a fit parent.

In August 2017, Brown determined that neither parent had complied with the court’s orders and that safety concerns prevented the court from placing the child with Anderson, specifically because of his mental capacity and inability to parent. The judge then changed the goal of the case from reunification to adoption and set a date for a termination of parental rights hearing.

Following that hearing and despite the fact that DHS had sought to have parental rights terminated, Anderson was given more time to try and reunify with the child. After a second petition by DHS asking that the parental rights be terminated, a hearing was held. Anderson told his attorney he was close to the place of the hearing and was on a bicycle but did not appear. The attorney told the court she had told Anderson there were outstanding arrest warrants for him and it was possible that was why he did not appear.

The hearing went on without Anderson, and several DHS staff members testified about their observations of Anderson; testimony by the adoption specialist included information that the infant was “highly adoptable and noted the foster parents’ desire to be considered for permanent placement.”

Brown terminated Anderson’s parental rights after finding that the infant had been determined to be dependent-neglected and had been out of the home of the noncustodial parent (Anderson) for 12 months. Despite efforts by DHS to correct the issues that prevented the infant from being placed in the home because of safety concerns, the conditions had not been corrected by the parent.