Tickets for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner are available at the Chamber.

The formal event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $60 each or $600 for a table of eight people, according to a news release.

The featured speaker will be Chris Masingill, former federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority. He is now the chief executive officer for St. Tammany Corp.

The Chamber also thanks sponsors: Platinum —Relyance Bank, Simmons Bank; Gold — Evergreen Packaging, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, M.K. Distributors Inc., Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., Sissy’s Log Cabin, Southeast Arkansas College; Silver — Express Employment Professionals, Highland Pellets; Bronze — Arkansas Printing, Kevin Bonnette Insurance - State Farm, Martin - McNew Insurance, and New Life Church.

Details: Nancy Lee McNew, nmcnew@pinebluffchamber or 870-535-0110.