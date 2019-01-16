The Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association is conducting its annual membership drive and asking for alumni support.

The annual Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni dues are $35 and used to continually improve the Junior Leadership Pine Bluff (JLPB), according to a news release.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff is for high school students and runs once a month from January to May each year. A program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, the JLPB identifies, informs and motivates young leaders who aspire to make a difference in their communities, according to the release.

“The revamped JLPB program includes sessions on appropriate attire for work and interview, basic financials, Facebook and Internet etiquette, local government, and a special session on entrepreneurship. These topics were well-received by the 2018 class. We will offer scholarships to those who want to participate but may not have the means,” according to the release.

For a 2019 Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni form, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/27d03e09-35b4-4b7f-8ff0-410679877dab.pdf .