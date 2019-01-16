Several Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Watch Groups announced their plans.

The Dollarway and Citizens Police Academy (CPA) Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at St. Luke Methodist Church, 32 School St. Details: 870-247-1796.

The University Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Family Community Development Corp. Community Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: 870-850-7094.

The Riverside/Pot Liquor Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Riverside Wing Thing, 2010 Port Road. Details: 870-535-1860.

The Mrs. Larry Ferrell Neighborhood Watch Group won’t meet Monday, Jan. 21. Details: 870-534-3830.

Details: Deborah Davis, Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.