Minister Dreddie Dolls and the Nu Humble Hearts gospel singers will celebrate their second anniversary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 609 E. 24th Ave. Guests will include Jodie Luv. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, the celebration will be held at the New Era Ministries at Star City. Guests will include Audrea Johnson, an evangelist. Musical guests for the weekend include the Spiritualettes, Soilders 4 Christ, Chosen Ones, CW Gospel Singers, Men of Christ and Spiritual Wonders. Special to The Commercial