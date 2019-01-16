Small businesses are a major force in the U.S. economy. There are more than 27 million small businesses in the United States, and they generate about 50 percent of the gross domestic product, according to a study by the University of Minnesota.

“The millions of individuals who have started businesses in the United States have helped shape the modern business world,” the study noted. Some small business founders event went on to operate some of the nation’s largest companies: Bill Gates (Microsoft), Sam Walton (Walmart), Steve Jobs (Apple Computer), Michael Dell (Dell, Inc.), Steve Case (AOL), Pierre Omidyar (eBay), and Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Google).

And millions of others have collectively contributed to the national standard of living, according to the study.

In Pine Bluff, a group of small businesses has banded together to become a local economic force.

The Pine Bluff Small Business Association formed three years ago with three original members who met at Shannon’s Restaurant in Dollarway. Déjà Vu Upscale Consignment owner Trisha Shank, Brumett and Associates owner Bill Brumett, and Shannon’s Restaurant owner Shannon Carruthers sat down to discuss how to bring forth a way to not only help local small business owners be able to meet and associate with each other, but to also raise awareness in the community about shopping local, and how it can help boost the local economy.

During that meeting, “the conversation was about making people aware of the impact that buying local has on our town,” Brumett said. “From that, it has increased to 143 small business owners and entrepreneurs working together to achieve the objective to get people to think and buy local. We are not saying to shop local, but to buy local.”

Brumett said that being a member of the Pine Bluff Small Business Association has helped his business succeed.

“The involvement has made a very positive impact on my business and on my personal life,” Brumett said. “Members have become like family, and we work to help each other. Just being around these positive motivated folks helps me get through tough times. If I have a question about how to do something, the PBSBA network will have someone that had experienced a similar situation and can give me info that will help me avoid some of the pitfalls. We keep each other informed on what is going on in our market area that may impact our businesses.”

Pine Bluff Small Business Association President Trisha Shank said that one key to networking is being able to help other local businesses when her store may not have something that another local business may have.

“For instance, I may send someone to Sugar Girls Boutique for jewelry that I may not have, and hopefully they will do the same if I have something they may not have,” she said.

Shank noted an increase in sales, especially over the past year, since the association was born.

“This was my best year on record,” Shank said. “We have been in business for six years, and this past year has been the best year.”

David Maddox, owner of Father and Son’s Clothier in Jefferson Square, is one of the newest members of the Pine Bluff Small Business Association. He, like Shank, said that networking has been one of the top benefits of being part of the association.

“Being able to share ideas and coming together to come up with ideas for future marketing, being able to have open houses, and other things like that,” he said.

Maddox said that he has seen an increase in sales since becoming a member less than two months ago, but he also attributes the uptick to Go Forward Pine Bluff and the projects it has been doing to help revitalize the Pine Bluff area.

“With the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative, it has created a new level of excitement,” Maddox said. “People are excited about new things and the changes with the initiative that they are hoping to see. I have seen an increase in sales since joining the Pine Bluff Small Business Association. I have had other members do some referrals for me. I had an opportunity to do a business spotlight, and with that making the Pine Bluff Commercial, I have had people in the community take note. That little bit of exposure definitely helped us.”

Tommy Palmer, the owner of Stereo Junction, said he has seen an increase in awareness for shopping local since he became a member three years ago.

“It is hard to say that there has been a definite increase, but I can say there has been an increased awareness within the community,” Palmer said. “With my business, people don’t just walk in and say that they came in because of the Pine Bluff Small Business Association because I don’t track that, but I can tell it has definitely helped.”

Lelan Stice owns two Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy stores in Pine Bluff, which are located inside of Jefferson Regional Medical Center and on 28th Avenue in Pine Bluff, along with a location on Sheridan Road in White Hall. He also operates Mountainberry Yogurt in White Hall. Like others, Stice said the networking aspect of the PBSBA has helped his businesses to grow.

“Most of what I’ve seen that helps is the networking with other small businesses in the area, and with each of us sharing out businesses with each other and our customers,” Stice said. “A lot of word of mouth has been able to be generated off of the small business association.”

Stice said he would like to see more collaboration between the Pine Bluff Small Business Association and the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce as both organizations continue to move forward.

“The Chamber of Commerce has put together a small business relations group, and we need to try to bring the two together,” he said. “We have two different shop local programs, and it doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense to have two logos out there. We really need to get consolidated for our community and Southeast Arkansas.”

There are goals Brumett has for the association as well.

“Going forward, I hope to see the group continue to grow in membership and to add people in every line of business in Pine Bluff that will help with our mission of getting people to Think Local First and then Buy Local if possible,” Brumett said.

“Working with The Generator and Go Forward Pine Bluff has been a very good thing, and we will continue to promote their programs to give Pine Bluff Small Business Association members the up to date methods to be successful. Networking is a key element of the program. Finding out what is offered in our area so we can buy from each other. Expanding to include the Pine Bluff area market to include surrounding communities to emphasize that we all are in this together and we have a much better chance of success working together. It is more Fun Being Positive!”

Any small business owner in Jefferson County can become a member of the Pine Bluff Small Business Association by calling Krystal Stafford at Brumett and Associates at (870) 534-6977. Membership dues are $50 per year. The members meet three times each month – once for breakfast, once for lunch, and once for an evening “mix and mingle” at one of the local businesses.