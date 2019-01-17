The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 287 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, in the classroom at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Barbara “Bobbie” Morgan, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release.

Morgan will discuss the system’s future services and activities and the design of the new 32,000-square-foot library to be located at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

In November 2016, voters approved a 3.0-mill tax increase to raise $14 million to construct a new library in Pine Bluff and to renovate the Watson Chapel library branch. County voters approved a 0.25 mill increase to fund renovations at the White Hall, Altheimer and Redfield branches.

In 1989, Morgan received a master’s degree in library and information services concentrating on management and children’s services with additional coursework in photography and art and textile design, according to the release.

Morgan is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Librarians help enhance critical thinking skills, assist people with applying for jobs and assist with helping patrons locate literacy programs and those are the services she hopes to grow in Pine Bluff to help Pine Bluff citizens,” according to the release.