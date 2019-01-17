The first quarterly meeting of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Association District Ladies’ Auxiliary was held Jan. 10 with 37 women, visitors and pastors present. A total of 6 churches were represented, according to a news release.

During the business session, conducted by Mildred Carter, a roll call of churches and reading of the minutes was given by Barbara Curry. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church at Star City, was announced as the April 11, 2019, meeting place and the mission goal was selected to go to Greg Devine, missionary to Springdale. Devine gave a report of the needs for Springdale being open and great. The offering was designated to Anthony Phillips, missionary to France.

The auxiliary learned that Reporter Barbara Brown had moved her letter outside the Friendship association and would need to be replaced. Debbie Leopard of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was nominated by Mary Kay Norris of Macedonia church and Leopard’s nomination was approved.

Since two people from the same church could not serve together, Norris, vice president, resigned her position. Janet Marla of Bethlehem church was nominated and accepted to replace Norris, according to the news release.

Women of Bethel#2 presented a program titled “Your Best Year Yet with Bernadette.”

Mike Stroh from Enon Missionary Baptist Church brought a message titled “Spiritual Responsibilities,” from Ezekiel 11:16 and Psalm 137:1-6. His message reminded participants that they have spiritual responsibilities to God.

May 7, 2019, will be the date of the state auxiliary meeting at Summit Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. Reports must be received by April 15, 2019.

Sluggo Norris dismissed the meeting in prayer and blessed the food. Participants adjourned to the fellowship hall for soup, chili, sandwiches and desserts.