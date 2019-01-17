Ivy Center for Education will hold the following meetings at Faith Presbyterian Church, 913 University Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 22:

6 p.m. — The Blue and You Foundation Grant Presentation will be made for Club Scrub-Future Medical Professionals.

6:30 p.m. — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will present “The Neck Tie Connection/Project Alpha” to the guys in the church fellowship hall.

6:30 p.m. — “Girl Talk” will be presented to the girls in the church sanctuary by Toni Seville, general manager of Hot 89.7 KUAP at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Details: Mattie Collins, mattie1908@gmail.com, or Patricia Berry, koolaidpat1@aol.com .