By The Commercial Staff

Thursday

Jan 17, 2019 at 1:40 PM Jan 17, 2019 at 2:43 PM


Several agencies will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21.


Government


State offices


Federal facilities


U.S. Postal Service


Federal court/offices


Financial institutions


Utilities


Liberty Utilities


Waste Management


County, city offices


Pine Bluff City Hall


White Hall City Hall


Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, and the E-Waste Center will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 19, and Monday.


Other agencies


Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas’ main office and Strachota Senior Center are closed. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run for cancer and dialysis patients only.