Several agencies will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21.
Government
State offices
Federal facilities
U.S. Postal Service
Federal court/offices
Financial institutions
Utilities
Liberty Utilities
Waste Management
County, city offices
Pine Bluff City Hall
White Hall City Hall
Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, and the E-Waste Center will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 19, and Monday.
Other agencies
Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas’ main office and Strachota Senior Center are closed. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run for cancer and dialysis patients only.