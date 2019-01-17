Special events

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will feature Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. as the guest speaker during the church’s youth services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Watkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 800 S. Juniper St., will present its fellowship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Musical guests will be the internationally known University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Jerron A. Liddell, interim choir director. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Alexander Price, associate minister at Unity Christian Fellowship Church of Pine Bluff.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 600 W. 38th Ave., will host the City Wide Mission, at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will install its 2019 officers during services at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Nu Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 W. 13th Ave., will hold its installation of officers at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. The pastor, the Rev. Sammie Smith Jr., will preach.

Richardson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Tamo will host its Black History celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Edward Demery, pastor of Almeta Missionary Baptist Church at Reedville.

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen Ave., will host the PBICVR Original KingFest Celebration Youth/Young Adult Gospel Extravaganza at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18. Family Church Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St., will host the Kingfest Justice Sunday Commemoration Program at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20. The featured speaker will be Willie Roaf, a Pine Bluff native and National Football League Hall of Fame football player.

Concerts/Musicals

Minister Dreddie Dolls and the Nu Humble Hearts will celebrate their second anniversary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 609 E. 24th Ave. Guests will include Jodie Luv. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, the celebration will be held at the New Era Ministries at Star City. Guests will include Audrea Johnson, an evangelist. Musical guests for the weekend include the Spiritualettes, Solders 4 Christ, Chosen Ones, CW Gospel Singers, Men of Christ and Spiritual Wonders.

Men’s Day

Mt. Bayou Missionary Baptist Church of Altheimer will host its annual men’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Kendall Summons, pastor of Greater Paradise New Covenant Church at Little Rock. Participants will also include the Rev. Travis White Sr. of Mt. Bayou church.

Revivals

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct revival featuring the following speakers on these dates: at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 — the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff; 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. — the Rev. Brandon Dyer, pastor of Lampkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff; and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 — Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center of Pine Bluff.