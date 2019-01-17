The Pine Bluff Eastern Little League softball will host registration on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and 16 at Monroe-Ryburn Field.

Registration costs $85 for the first child and $50 for the second child. T-Ball registration is $50.

Additionally, tryouts will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, for Little Girls, and 12 p.m. for Big Girls. A second day of tryouts will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, for Little Girls and 2 p.m. for Big Girls.

Visit PB Little League Softball on Facebook for more information and updates.