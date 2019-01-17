The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s 63rd annual Rural Life Conference will feature two noted alumni as key speakers. The event will be held Friday, Feb. 1, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration.

The opening session begins at 8:30 a.m. and the S.A. Haley Memorial Lecture will be presented by Maurice Jackson, family and community fishing program coordinator with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The luncheon will be held at 12:45 p.m. featuring guest speaker Mamie Parker, Ph.D, president of MA Parker & Associates LLC and an executive coach and facilitator in the Washington, D.C., area. Parker is a previous Haley Memorial Lecturer.

Sponsored by the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, the conference features a poster session highlighting research projects and exhibits by governmental and community agencies in addition to 17 workshops. The conference theme is “Working Together to Strengthen Farmers, Families and Communities,” according to a news release.

Jackson was the first African-American fisheries biologist for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. He was a hatchery supervisor and an aquatic education biologist.

“He worked to create Perry Lakes Barton Beach preserve which encompasses 700 acres and provides access to one of the most diverse river systems for aquatic life in North America, the Cahaba River,” according to the release.

Jackson introduced a new hormone currently being used in Alabama to spawn Gulf Coast strain striped bass. It cut the time spent producing these fish by 50 percent, according to the release.

He and a colleague implemented Creek Kids, Alabama’s first interactive hands-on outdoor classroom, which introduced thousands of children to stream surveying, biological indices and watershed concepts.

In 2013, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service deemed it one of the most innovative programs in the country. In 2017, the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies awarded Jackson the Diversity and Inclusion Award for Outreach and Education, and in 2018 he received the American Fisheries Society’s Sport Fish Restoration Outstanding Project Award in Aquatic Education.

Parker was the first African-American female chief of staff of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the release.

She has worked as a fish and wildlife biologist and executive in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Georgia, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

“The Governor of Arkansas enshrined her into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame honoring her as the first Arkansan to serve as head of fisheries in this country. The president of the United States awarded her the Presidential Rank Award for her work in and building powerful partnerships on the Farm Bill and with other organizations such as the American Pharmaceutical Association and Wal-Mart to promote a national campaign for the smart disposal of medicine and unwanted aquarium fish and plants,” according to the release.

Parker’s work has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, the Steve Harvey show and in Dudley Edmundson’s “Black and Brown Faces in America’s Wild Places.”

She mentors minority women and people of color in her profession and is co-author of the American Fisheries Society’s most recently released book “The Future of Fisheries.”

Both Jackson and Parker are alumni of UAPB. Jackson graduated from UAPB in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries biology. He went on to earn a master’s degree in aquaculture/fisheries from UAPB in 2003, according to a news release.

Parker obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology at UAPB. She earned a master’s degree in fish and wildlife management and a doctoral degree in limnology from the University of Wisconsin, according to a 2016 UAPB article.

“Both (Jackson and Parker) credit adults in their lives for instilling in them a love of the outdoors and fishing; Jackson, his great-grandfather and Parker, her mother,” according to the release.

Registration is requested of everyone even though the conference is free to farmers, ranchers, homemakers and retirees. The cost to professionals and agency personnel is $75. To preregister, if you have special needs or for more information, contact Cassandra Hawkins-Byrd at 870-575-8123 or byrdc@uapb.edu.