University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior guard Martaveous McKnight eclipsed the 1,000 point mark over the weekend in an 82-71 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

McKnight, a native of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, spent two years at Itawamba Community College before UAPB Head Coach George Ivory and staff offered him a scholarship. McKnight enrolled at UAPB for his junior season, and he earned SWAC Player of The Year honors as he averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Heading into this season, McKnight was named to the preseason All-SWAC first team, and through 16 games played this season, he leads the conference in scoring at 23.1 points per game.

Ivory explained how big of an accomplishment it is for McKnight to hit the 1,000 point mark in his second season as a Golden Lion.

"It's such a great feat for any young man to become a member of the 1,000 point club," Ivory said. "We'll be really happy if we can get another guy like McKnight to be able to go into that 1,000 point club."

On Monday against Alabama A&M, McKnight connected on game-winning three-pointer to beat the buzzer and send the Golden Lions to a 50-49 win. Ivory made the decision not to call a timeout in that crucial moment, and his confidence in McKnight paid off.

"One thing about it,(I) think everybody is going to give us their best shot anytime we come out," Ivory said. "It was big for him to make that shot at that moment. He looked at me and asked if I wanted a timeout, and I told him no, just bring it on down because we were going to get it to him anyway."

For Ivory, McKnight ranks among the top of the list of the players he's coached at UAPB.

"I think he's right up there at the top with two or three other guys we've had," Ivory said. "We've had some pretty good players to come through here. He's in the top half of those guys. McKnight is a tremendous basketball player, and he's an even better person off the court."