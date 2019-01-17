With one of the biggest rivalries in the city of Pine Bluff, the Wildcats of Watson Chapel and the Zebras of Pine Bluff clashed on Tuesday night with the Zebras coming out on top 59-32.

Pine Bluff remains unbeaten in conference play.

In the first quarter, Pine Bluff started off hot, scoring the first six points of the game behind two baskets from Daedrian White and a basket by Kaleb Higgins.

Chapel got on the board and the game stayed tight as Jordan Tillmon scored on back-to-back possessions to bring the score to 6-4.

On the following possession, Higgins knocked down a triple and later put up two free throws to give the Zebras an 11-6 lead after the first quarter.

The Zebras would extend their lead with a 12-1 run to put them ahead 23-7 near the end of the first half.

With the Wildcats seeming to be letting the game slip away, Tillmon would score seven straight points to cap off a 9-3 run for Chapel.

The Zebras held a 26-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime, and after a back and forth third quarter, the Zebras still held a 36-24 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Higgins, who is usually known for his scoring, showed off his passing skills as he passed 6 of his 10 assists in the fourth quarter to push the Zebras past Watson Chapel for the 59-32 win.

Pine Bluff outscored Chapel in the fourth quarter 23-8. Logan Smith led the way for the Zebras with 13 points, followed by Higgins and Black with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Tillmon led the Wildcats with a game-high of 18 points, and Kavon Mitchell added seven points in the loss.