The Central Arkansas American Heart Association office will host its annual Go Red for Women Survivor Gallery Unveiling at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in the second floor rotunda of the state Capitol at Little Rock.

The gallery includes eight women from Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Lonoke, Russellville, Jacksonville and Beebe with inspirational stories. This event will serve as the unofficial start to American Heart Month (February) and National Wear Red Day (Friday, Feb. 1), according to a news release.

“Each year the American Heart Association encourages people to bring awareness to the nation’s number one killer – heart disease,” according to the release. “These women (in the gallery) represent a sisterhood of survivors who actively, urgently, and passionately participate in the movement to raise awareness of the issues connecting women and heart diseases and stroke. As the often- surprising faces of heart disease, they are sharing their powerful stories to inspire others through the changes they’ve made to improve their own health.”

The event will also include Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Rep. Tippi McCullough, Rep. Michelle Gray, Go Red for Women Co-Chairs Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, Kristen Nicholson, and Whitney Burgess, Go Red For Women Featured Survivors; American Heart Association staff and volunteers.

“The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 15 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund life-saving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere,” according to the release.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. Local sponsors include TRG Foundation, Hearts of Leadership, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Arkansas Life, Today’s THV and B98.5.

To learn how to join in the fight to end heart disease in women, visit CentralARGoRed.Heart.org .