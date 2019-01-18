The Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus (ALBC) elected officers for the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly prior to swearing ceremonies on the first day of the session Jan. 14. ALBC officers will serve for two years.

Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-District 31) of Little Rock was elected chairwoman and is serving in her sixth term in the Arkansas State Senate.

Rep. Fred Love (D-District 29) of Little Rock was elected vice chair and is serving in his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-District 17) of Pine Bluff was elected secretary and is serving in her third term in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Monte Hodges (D-District 50) of Blytheville was elected treasurer and is serving in his fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D-District 30) of Little Rock was elected chaplain and is serving in her fifth term in the state Senate.

Rep. Don Glover (D-District 11) of Dermott was elected parliamentarian and is serving in his first term in the House of Representatives.

“With the great honor of serving as officers of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus comes the greater responsibility of ensuring that the ALBC is effective in providing a forum, a voice and advocacy for African Americans and other marginalized Arkansans,” Elliott said. “We are ready to assume the duty of doing the work expected of us.”

The ALBC works to promote a better understanding of the legislative process, enhance appreciation of socioeconomic political values of government, monitor legislation, and several other stated purposes, according to the release.

Members will meet Mondays at 11 a.m. in Room 149 at the Arkansas State Capitol. The caucus won’t meet on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Jan. 21. Its next meeting will be Jan. 28.