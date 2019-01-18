The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring “Dustyn Bork: Complex Shapes and Empty Space,” a solo exhibition by printmaker and painter Dustyn Bork of Batesville.

The Arts & Science Center invites the public to a free reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. The exhibition is on display now in the center’s William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Saturday, April 13. Simmons Bank and the Arkansas Arts Council are the exhibition’s sponsors.

The 21 pieces in the exhibition — acrylic on shaped panels and framed seriographs — are inspired by architectural forms.

“The current series of paintings are reminiscent of building facades and remove the compositions from the more traditional rectangle and are cut into shaped pieces to more accurately reflect forms pulled from various sources,” Bork said in a news release. “I want viewers to make connections between the colors, lines, textures and forms in my artwork and those to be found in their daily interactions with the constructed environment.”

A native of Monroe, Mich., Bork is an associate professor of art at Lyon College at Batesville. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in printmaking in 2002 from Indiana University in Bloomington, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in printmaking in 1999 from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“The dimensionality and vibrant colors of Dustyn Bork’s bold shapes catapult off the gallery walls and one cannot help but smile when entering the space,” ASC Curator Lenore Shoults said. “Bork’s exploration of the constructed environment, upon which this series is built, and Pine Bluff’s current moment of architectural decay and renewal is particularly poignant. Again, art guides us and, during this exhibition for sure, keeps us joyful and optimistic about the outcome.”

Bork taught for seven years at the University of Toledo: Center for the Visual Arts, in Ohio, before joining the Lyon faculty in 2010.

Bork’s work has been included in several juried exhibitions, including the Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center at Little Rock, the Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at Jonesboro, the International Printmaking Biennial of Douro Alijó, Portugal, and the Print Exhibition at the Hunterdon Museum of Art, Clinton, N.J.

He has also had more than 20 solo and two-person exhibitions with his wife, artist Carly Dahl. In 2016, Bork won the 2016 Arkansas Arts Council individual fellowship in Visual Arts painting, the largest individual artist fellowship the council awards.

Bork is active in the Batesville area art community; he volunteers for the Batesville Area Arts Council and serves on the board of the Ozark Foothills FilmFest. He and one of his Lyon College classes completed four murals in the city last fall.

For details about ASC’s current and upcoming exhibitions, visit asc701.org. For details about Bork, visit dustynbork.com.