The 29th Annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic returns to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Jan. 25-27.

Now considered the largest outdoor and hunting show of its type in the mid-south, the Big Buck Classic offers something for all ages, as well as non-hunters, according to a news release.

“Live animals, tree stands, deer blinds, outfitters, clothing, boats, fishing equipment, exhibits, demonstrations and activities utilize virtually every building on the State Fair Grounds. It is a tribute to the Arkansas Hunter that the Big Buck Classic continues to showcase big deer from around the State year after year,” the news release said.

The Classic offers a place for outdoorsmen to observe hunting success from different parts of the state in one location. With so much to experience, many patrons now visit the Big Buck Classic more than once during the three-day weekend event, as there is something for the entire family and outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life and interests.

This year’s event will include a monster truck display and rides, an indoor rock climbing wall benefitting Make-A-Wish, bowfishing for kids, a chili cookoff and more.

“For those who love looking at live animals, a live monster deer display featuring Heart Attack and Waldo, plus The Great Gator Show from Gator Country in Texas, the Fetch’ n Fish dogs, Bwana Jim Live Animal Show and Joe Martin’s Live Rattlesnake Handlers” will be in attendance,” the news release said.

“Meet Smokey Bear with the US Forest Service. Meet the Kendall Jones on Saturday and Sunday only. Plus the Oaklawn Racing and Gaming Big Buck Chili Cookoff benefitting Shriners Hospital for Children. ALL at the 29th Annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic.”

Arkansas Big Buck Classic Show Hours:

Friday, Jan, 25: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Jan. 27: 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Highlights and features:

Door prizes include a $10,000 cash giveaway, a Remington gun giveaway and, courtesy of Lazy-Man Tree Stands, one stand per day will be given away at the event. Details: Visit BigBuckClassic.com for more information