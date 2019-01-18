Bluff City American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) was recently honored for 45 years of service.

During the monthly meeting at Pine Bluff Country Club, President Barbara Horner presented the certificate received from National ABWA.

Bluff City ABWA received its charter Jan. 10, 1974, as a part of a national network of women committed to supporting young women through scholarships, according to a news release.

“Since 1974, Bluff City has contributed over $100,000.00 in scholarships for Pine Bluff/White Hall students with three young women receiving scholarships in 2018-19. It has been the tradition that a scholarship recipient, and maintaining her GPA, will continue to be be supported in her search of learning,” according to the release.

Bluff City ABWA meets the third Tuesday of each month for lunch at 11 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club and encourages business women to join them in supporting young women in the community. For details or a luncheon reservation, call Barbara Horner, 879-3250.