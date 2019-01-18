The final total for the 2018 Pine Bluff Christmas Card Fund has been tallied at $8,792.00. This money is distributed to all Jefferson County school districts to help students in need.

Commercial Managing Editor John Worthen thanked readers for their generosity.

“This means so much to the community each year,” Worthen said. “There are so many children who need help purchasing things such as eyeglasses and other necessities. A hundred percent of your donations are given to the schools. We do not keep a cent for administrative costs. Thank you again for your help in our annual charity campaign.”

For 31 years, The Commercial has sponsored the annual Christmas Card Fund to help Jefferson County school districts provide essentials for students in need.

Sometimes, schools have fun in this fund-raising effort, according to Alfred D. Carroll Sr., director of elementary ALE (alternative learning environments) at the Belair Academy site in the Pine Bluff School District.

A long-time educator, Carroll has been familiar with the program for years.

“Well, I have been a strong supporter since the program began and have encouraged my teachers and students to also support the program,” Carroll said.

“Over the years, it has done so much to provide students with needed necessities — eyeglasses, coats, etc. If people only knew what this program does in our community, they will do more. Let’s ask ministers. I know a few,” said Carroll, who is also a minister.

At one of the schools, Carroll said their goal was to raise $500 for the Christmas Card Fund and he planned to take a cream pie to the face. They missed the goal, but still raised $400 at Broadmoor School, he said. In the spirit of Christmas, he may still take the challenge.