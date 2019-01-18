The Pine Bluff City Council will meet for the second time this year Tuesday and, like their first meeting, will face a light agenda.

The meeting was moved from Monday because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday and will start at 5:30 p.m.

A resolution designating Fire Station No. 3, the city’s newest fire station, for retired firefighter Tommy Davis is up for a vote.

The resolution is sponsored by Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who last year, before he became a member of the council, was president of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP. He submitted a letter to the council from the organization calling for Davis to be recognized.

According to the resolution, Davis worked as a firefighter and later engineer from Sept. 23, 1975, until his retirement on Jan. 3, 2004.

The resolution said Davis “was a mentor to African American firefighters for many years played an intricate role in the history of the Pine Bluff Fire Department’s recruiting, retention and advancements in the ranks of the department.”

It went on to say that “because of his leadership and steadfast commitment to equality, he played an integral part in ensuring that justice for black firefighters was achieved.”

The station is located on West 32nd Avenue just off Olive Street.

Before the regular meeting, council members will consider several budget adjustments including one to pay $4,034.72 to a police lieutenant who retired with 167 hours of unused sick leave. A second budget adjustment provides paying the assistant street department director, who is retiring, a total of $16,183.76 for 44 days of sick leave and 45 days of vacation.

Also, a budget adjustment for $270,566.77 to pay for creating a municipal master plan that was a part of the Go Forward Pine Bluff initiative is up for a vote. The money will come from the 2017 five-eighths cent sales tax that was budgeted for Downtown Master Plan and Vision.

At the first meeting of the council Jan. 7, council members selected committee assignments, and the chairperson of those committees is currently working with its members to find days that are acceptable for meetings.