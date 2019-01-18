The Dallas County Solid Waste Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the county courthouse at Fordyce. The date was changed from Jan. 21 because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to a news release. Details: 870-352-3371.
