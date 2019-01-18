In December, Dollarway School District hosted its annual Evening With the Arts production at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the Hathaway Howard Fine Arts Auditorium.

The theme was “Winter Wonderland,” The purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for students to showcase their various talents in visual art, music performance, dance and by other methods, according to a news release.

“Attendance was great and the night was electric with excitement and the thrill of the holiday season, as our students performed while their parents and other family members watched in enjoyment,” a spokesman said in the release.

The district thanked Linda Simmons, Dollarway High School English chairwoman; Kourtney Smith, DHS choral instructor; Eckerd Fox, Robert Morehead school band instructor; and their staff who helped to make the event a success, the spokeswoman said.