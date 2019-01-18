Democratic state Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff, bottom left, visits with students during a pre-session town hall meeting at Dollarway High School, according to a news release. The District 17 representative talked with seniors about their concerns and ideas. ‘They (the students) eagerly shared their ideas and concerns about the city’s infrastructure, developing Lake Saracen, and creating activities in the area,’ according to Flowers’ social media post. ‘I met with all the seniors and they were awesome. Anyone who believes that young people don’t know or care about what’s going on is sadly mistaken.’ Special to The Commercial