Zebras hosting LR Hall

The Pine Bluff High Zebras and the Little Rock Hall Warriors have both jumped out to a 3-0 start in conference play to sit atop the 5A Central Standings. The record puts the Zebras and Warriors in a three-way tie with Little Rock Parkview, according to maxpreps.com.

The Zebras have salvaged a season that started out with a 2-8 non-conference record. Pine Bluff traveled across town to take on the Watson Chapel Wildcats on Tuesday in a soldout affair. The Zebras used a team effort to take down the Wildcats 59-32 in a heated rivalry game, and after taking the lead early, they didn't relinquish it throughout the contest.

Tonight, the Zebras are back at home to host the Warriors.

With Watson Chapel keying in on Pine Bluff senior point guard Kaleb Higgins, his teammates stepped up to the challenge, and four different Zebras scored double-figures.

Pine Bluff junior guard Logan Smith led the Zebras with 12 points in his third game of the season after becoming eligible. Higgins followed with 12 points, and he also dished out 11 assists. Senior forward Berkarian Black, a Watson Chapel transfer, went back to his old school and put up 11 points, while his frontcourt mate, junior Xavier Turner, chipped in with 10 points.

Scoring-wise, it was the most balanced game of the year for the Zebras. Pine Bluff Head Coach Billy Dixon said he doesn't mind Higgins having his 30-plus points scoring nights, but he wants to see the wealth spread around in tonight's game.

The Warriors, under the stewardship of Head Coach Jon Coleman, have gone 6-2 in their last eight outings. Hall competed in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, splitting four games to come out 2-2 overall in tournament play. Their last three wins have come over White Hall, Watson Chapel and Sylvan Hills. These teams have a combined record of 1-8 in conference play.

Hall is an upperclassmen-led group, as senior wing Gregory Johnson and senior point guard Jonathan Coleman Jr. are their on-court leaders. The Warriors' roster features size, depth and experience. Their only double-digit loss of the season came at the hands of Barlett High School by a final of 47-33 in the Rumble on the Ridge tournament championship game.

Pine Bluff has played the bulk of their games on the road. Their lone true home game was last Friday against Maumelle. According to Dixon, going forward, they want to keep an emphasis on protecting home court as they fight to be in the best position possible at the end of the regular season.

With a 4-0 conference start on the line, the Zebras and the Warriors are all set for a 7 p.m. tip off.

Watson Chapel at White Hall

The Watson Chapel Wildcats will travel across town tonight to face off against the White Hall Bulldogs.

Both teams are searching for their first victory in conference play.

Watson Chapel comes off a loss to the Pine Bluff Zebras 59-32 on Tuesday night. White Hall fell to LR Hall Tuesday night 58-26, a score similar to the Wildcats' 58-28 loss last week.

Jordan Tillmon has been the leading scorer for Watson Chapel this season, averaging a little over 18 points per game.

In Chapel's game against Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Tillmon finished with a game-high of 18 points.

White Hall's ZaVion Jackson has been key for the Bulldogs. In recent games, Jackson has finished with a double-double against Jacksonville (19 points & 10 rebounds) and LR Hall (12 points & 10 rebounds).

White Hall has lost the past four meetings to Watson Chapel and look to capture their first win since January 2017.

Dollarway hosting Drew Central

Tonight, the Dollarway Cardinals (7-12) welcome in the Drew Central Pirates (15-4) for an 8-3A conference game.

Dollarway, led by Head Coach James Jones, suffered their first loss in four games on Tuesday when they fell to Lake Village 58-50.

"We're trying to bounce back," Jones said. "It was a hurtful loss due to several factors. We had one out with an injury and one suspended for a game."

The Cardinals didn't have time to dwell on the loss at all, according to Jones, as they quickly began preparing for the high-scoring Drew Central team.

"Drew Central can score, so we have to have all of our guys ready," Jones said. "We must play fundamental basketball, and that's what we've worked on this week in practice."

The Pirates are coming off of a 76-74 road loss to Helena-West Helena. This season, Drew Central has won as many as six games in a row, and two of their four losses were by a combined total of four points.

From film study, Jones can see that the Pirates look to score in transition, and they shoot the deep ball a lot.

Every game is important to the Cardinals' post-season chances going forward, and Jones made it clear that they know where they stand and what they need to do in order to gain one of the four playoff spots out of 8-3A.

"We're still able to get the fourth spot," Jones said. "Taking care of home will be important for us."

Dollarway and Drew Central are set for a 7 p.m. tip-off.