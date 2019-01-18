LITTLE ROCK – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Jan. 18:

Kenneth Johnson, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. The appointment expires July 1, 2025.

Randall Lively, White Hall, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Appointment expires July 1, 2020. Replaces Jessica Holcomb.

Chuck Banks, Little Rock, to the Independent Citizens Commission. Appointment expires Nov. 5, 2022. Replaces Larry Ross.

Jan Zimmerman, Little Rock, to the Independent Citizens Commission. Appointment expires Nov. 5, 2022. Replaces Barbara Graves.

Dr. Daniel Hennessey, Little Rock, was reappointed to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2023.

Mitchell Gentry, Searcy, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2023. Replaces Edward Spears.

William White, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2023. Replaces Herman Shirley.

Amber Binz, Paris, to the Arkansas Dietetics Licensing Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2023. Replaces Sandra Prater.

Amy Rossi, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires Jan. 1, 2022. Replaces Patricia Bentley.

Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires Jan. 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. J. Ralph Broadwater.

Dr. Laura Hutchins, Little Rock, was reappointed to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires Jan. 1, 2022.

Donna Shields, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires Jan. 1, 2019. Replaces Dr. Peter Emanuel.

Dr. Rhonda Gentry, Little Rock, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires Jan. 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Karen Kozlowski.

Charles Singleton, Little Rock, was reappointed to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Appointment expires Oct. 15, 2023.

Jamie Clemmer, Benton, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Appointment expires Oct. 15, 2023. Replaces Sammy Hart.

Margarita Overton, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Appointment expires Oct. 15, 2023. Replaces David Major.

David Powell, Paragould, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters. Appointment expires July 18, 2023. Replaces Damon Daniels.

Bill Heck, Malvern, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2019. Replaces Rusty McClain.

Robert Goff, Vilonia, was reappointed to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Appointment expires Nov. 1, 2023.

Christopher Brockett, Ozark, as District Judge of the Franklin County District Court, Ozark Division. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces Judge Ray Spruell.

Jason Hendren, Rogers, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-17-1069 Matthew Ryan Elliott v. State of Arkansas. Replaces Associate Justice Shawn A. Womack.

Karen McKinney, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-548 Monsanto Company v. Arkansas State Plant Board, et al. Replaces Associate Justice Courtney Hudson Goodson.

Collier Moore, Fayetteville, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-502 Connie Cantrell v. Toyota Motor Company. Replaces Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.

Chad Pekron, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-17-982 State of Arkansas v. David G. Reynolds. Replaces Associate Justice Shawn A. Womack.

Van Buren County Judge Roger Hooper, Clinton, as a Special County Judge in the County Court of Conway County, Arkansas. Conway County Court Case Number: CC2018-2. Replaces Conway County Judge Jimmy Hart, who has disqualified himself from the case.

Dirk Merle, Tilly, as a Special County Judge in the County Court of Searcy County, Arkansas. Searcy County Court Case Numbers: CO-2018-1 and CO-2018-2. Replaces Searcy County Judge Jim Harness, who has disqualified himself from both cases.