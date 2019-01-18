The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Family Dollar, 2801 Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 8. Observation: Observed cold hold unit at a temperature 46 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Milk was moved to a different cold unit during time of inspection.

• Family Dollar, 2801 Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 15. Violation was corrected time of follow-up inspection.

• Hazel Fine Deli Grocery, 2510 S. Hazel St. Date of opening inspection Jan. 10. This establishment is okay to operate.

• Nina’s Little Angels, 2205 W. 34th Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 9. Hot water not available throughout facility. Hot water needed throughout facility.

• Nina’s Little Angels, 2205 W. 34th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 10. No violations reported.

• Big Red, 3319 Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 9. Establishment has a two compartment sink. A sink with 3 compartments shall be provided for manually washing, rising, and sanitizing equipment and utensils.

• La Estrellita Tienda Mexicana, 28th Ave./Rodrigo Cano. Date of inspection Jan. 9. Observed cinnamon not in original container. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food.

• Natural Way Health Foods, 2508 Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 9. Paper towels not observed at restroom hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet, and ware washing areas. Paper towels were placed at hand washing sink during inspection.

• Dollar General Store, 3100 Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 8. Thermometer not observed in reach in cooler. Thermometer needed in all coolers holding food that must stay cold. Thermometer was placed in reach in cooler during inspection. NC Some ceiling tiles throughout facility are damaged and need to be replaced.

• Fast Mart, 2504 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Jan. 8. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet, and ware washing areas. Ice in ice bags packaged in store are not labeled and should have store identifying information on them. Mop sink nozzle is missing and needs to be replaced. No test strips observed in establishment during inspection. Test strips need to test sanitizer strength. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Chickey City, 7197 Sheridan Road, Suite 112. Date of inspection Jan. 7. Some food packaged in establishment is not properly labeled. Food packaged in establishment should be properly labeled. Food was labeled during inspection.

• Eagle Express, 2800 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 7. Observed food items stored directly on the floor. Food shall be stored at least six inches above the floor and in compliance with establishment regulations.

• Precious Memories Too, 6022 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Jan. 7. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitize solution. Wiping shall be stored in a sanitizing solution after each use as with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in a sanitize solution during time of inspection.

• Subway, 8001 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Jan. 7. Observed leak in ceiling vent in walk in cooler — needs to be repaired.