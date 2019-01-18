Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Phillip Darnell McFadden, 43, and Angelia Latrice Parker, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 11.

Tyrone Tony Donson, 48, and Nicky Renea Sanders, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 17.

Tony Curtis Thompson, 24, of Pine Bluff, and Patrice Nashay Simmons, 21, of Little Rock, recorded Jan. 17.

John Anthony Andrews, 37, of Sheridan, and Kristin R. McCool, 39, of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 18.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Domonicque Harris v. Craig Harris, granted Jan. 14.

Katrina Tate v. Vincent Tate, granted Jan. 14.

Steven Jones v. Erica Heard Jones, granted Jan. 14.

Krystal Ross v. Derrick R. Hobbs, granted Jan. 14.

Violeta Fernandez v. Edgar Dolores Serrano, granted Jan. 14.

Jamie Lee Bradden v. Carl Bradden, granted Jan. 15.

Nathan Hogbin v. Ashley Anne Hogbin, granted Jan. 15.

Ronnie Edwards Rainey v. Helen Evelyn Rainey, granted Jan. 16.