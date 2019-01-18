For Pine Bluff resident Jolie Crafton, the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. comes only through her father’s voice. Crafton wasn’t alive before King’s assassination in 1968, but her father always told her stories of “the great one.”

She said that as a little girl, she would listen to old audio tapes of King’s sermons and pretend she was there.

“That voice, what a comfort it was and how commanding it was to a little girl like myself,” Crafton, 47, said. “It still gives me chills when I hear him.”

Crafton and many other Pine Bluff residents are celebrating King’s life and legacy this week.

The 35th annual Original KingFest Celebration is in full swing. At 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 — Willie Roaf, Pine Bluff native and National Football League Hall of Fame member, will speak at Justice Sunday at Family Church’s Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St. At 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 — Roaf will also lead the Original KingFest Parade/Marade beginning at the Jefferson County Courthouse with the lineup at 1 p.m. A brief youth-led educational program for children will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center after the OKFC Parade/Marade. To volunteer or for details call 870-730-1131 or visit www.pbicvrpenorpencil.com .

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21: Government offices, U.S. Postal Service, Liberty Utilities, Waste Management, Pine Bluff City Hall, White Hall City Hall and Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas’ main office and Strachota Senior Center are closed. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run for cancer and dialysis patients only.

The state of Arkansas will officially observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday on Monday, Jan. 21, according to a news release. State Capitol offices and all state buildings will be closed. The capitol building will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed MLK day during his weekly radio address, saying: “It was a privilege for me participate in the statewide effort that created the legislation to give Dr. King a day in his honor – and in his honor alone. It was a long time coming, but when the moment arrived, we did it in a way that was true to Dr. King’s ideals. We worked across political and racial lines in a way that revealed the best in our humanity.

“In a speech Dr. King gave the night before he died, he said God had allowed him to climb the mountain. ‘And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land.’

“We haven’t arrived at the Promised Land, but we, too, have seen it. He encouraged us to take the higher road of compassion, and the echo of his words still call us to take that road.”

Michael King

Martin Luther King Jr. was born 90 years ago, on Jan. 15, 1929.

But the name on his original birth certificate — filed April 12, 1934, five years after King was born — was not Martin. Nor was it Luther. In fact, for the first years of his life, he was Michael King. And it wasn’t until he was 28 that, on July 23, 1957, his birth certificate was revised.

The name Michael was crossed out, next to which someone printed carefully in black ink: “Martin Luther, Jr.”

The story of how Michael became Martin began in 1934 when King’s father, who then was known as the Rev. Michael King or M.L. King, was senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a prominent minister in Atlanta. In the summer of 1934, King’s church sent him on a whirlwind trip. He traveled to Rome, Tunisia, Egypt, Jerusalem and Bethlehem before setting sail to Berlin, where he would attend a Baptist World Alliance meeting, according to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.

The trip to Germany, historians say, had a profound effect on the elder King.

King arrived in Berlin a year after Adolf Hitler became chancellor. During his trip, the senior King toured the country where, in 1517, the German monk and theologian Mar tin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg castle church, challenging the Catholic Church. The act would lead to the Protestant Reformation, the revolution that would split Western Christianity.

All around him in Berlin, King Sr. was seeing the rise of Nazi Germany. The Baptist alliance responded to that hatred with a resolution deploring “all racial animosity, and every form of oppression or unfair discrimination toward the Jews, toward colored people, or toward subject races in any part of the world.”

When the senior King returned home in August 1934, he was a different man, said Clayborne Carson, director of the King Institute. It was sometime in this year that he changed his name and changed his son’s name, too.

“It was a big deal for him to go there, to the birthplace of Protestantism,” said Carson, who edited “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” which was compiled and written after King’s assassination. “That probably implanted the idea of changing his name to Martin Luther King.”

The act was almost biblical. “Jacob became Israel, Saul of Tarsus became Paul, Simon became Peter,” Taylor Branch wrote in “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years 1954-63.” “For Mike King, who had come to Atlanta smelling like a mule, the switch to Martin Luther King caught the feeling of his leap to the stars.”

The elder King was born Michael King on Dec. 19, 1897, in Stockbridge, Georgia, where his father worked on a plantation as a sharecropper, according to the King Institute. Mike King left the plantation after accusing the owner of cheating his father out of money.

In Atlanta, Mike King remade himself. “You can see him becoming more and more prestigious,” Carson, who was charged by King’s estate to edit his papers, told The Washington Post in an interview. “When he marries Alberta, he is a modestly educated preacher without a significant church … and probably a third-grade education until he goes to Morehouse College.”

King Sr. graduated from Morehouse in 1930, and when his father-in-law died, he became pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “From that point on, he is pretty much consistently called M.L.,” Carson said. Many black people in the South used initials; they didn’t want to be called by their first names. If they had initials, it was not an option for white people to call black people by their names.

Scholars say there is no definitive account of why the senior King changed his name, Carson said.

“Daddy King himself said he changed the name because he had an uncle named Martin and an uncle named Luther, and he was following his father’s wishes to change the name,” Carson said. “But it seems likely he was affected by the trip to Berlin because that would have brought him in the land of Martin Luther. I think the obvious reason is Martin Luther sounded more distinguished than Mike King.”

But the younger King initially “shrank from it, commenting publicly only once, after the Montgomery bus boycott, that ‘perhaps’ he ‘earned’ his name,” Branch said. “Reverend King supplied the wish and the preparation, but it remained for strangers in the world at large to impose Martin Luther King’s name upon him.”

The transformation from Michael to Martin is illustrated in MLK’s writings and letters.

In an October 1948 letter to his mother, the younger King wrote home from Crozer Theological Seminary: “I often tell the boys around the campus I have the best mother in the world. You will never know how I appreciate the many kind things you and daddy are doing for me. So far I have gotten the money (5 dollars) every week.” He signed the letter, “Your son, M.L.”

By the 1950s, the young King had become Martin in his letters, according to the King Institute. In a July 18, 1952, letter to Coretta, who would become his wife, King writes: “Darling, I miss you so much.” The letter is poetic: “My life without you is like a year without a spring time which comes to give illumination and heat to the atmosphere saturated by the dark cold breeze of winter.” He goes on to talk about his opposition to capitalism and trade monopolies and the necessity of gradual social change.

King signs the letter, “Eternally Yours, Martin.”

MLK at UAPB

Former Arkansas AM&N (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) Chancellor Lawrence A. Davis Sr.’s selection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as commencement speaker in 1958 upset some Arkansas legislators.

The following year, legislators gave Davis a chilly reception when he lobbied for AM&N’s funding, and they cut the college’s appropriation.

Davis’ son, Lawrence A. Davis Jr., who was a member of the 1958 graduating class and went on to follow in his father’s footsteps to lead the school, said he remembers well King’s visit to Pine Bluff and the controversy surrounding it.

“King was viewed in a very negative way by a lot of people, both black and white, and the people on the committee recommended (King) knowing it would create a lot of controversy,” Davis Jr. said.

Today, UAPB holds the honor as the only institution in Arkansas at which King spoke.

Following the AM&N commencement, King stayed in Arkansas and made his way to the graduation ceremony of Ernest Green from Little Rock Central High School. Green first made history as one of the nine African-American students to integrate Central; he made history a second time as the first African-American to graduate from the school.

King attended the graduation as a guest of Green’s family and shook the hand of an elated Ernest following the ceremony. He even gifted Green a $15 check.

“I get asked all the time if I cashed the check,” Green told a Michigan State University radio station. “As a 16-year old with graduation presents…that was a check I wasn’t saving. I cashed it right away.”

Libby Jackson said she was just 10 when King visited Pine Bluff. She said her aunt took her downtown to see him protest a business that was known to refuse service to blacks.

“I was young, but I knew I was seeing something historic,” Jackson said. “I’ll never forget that day. There was so much commotion, but nothing bad happened. It was something to see.”

Doing ‘God’s will’

In what would be his final sermon, on April 3, 1968, in Memphis, where King had returned to help the sanitation workers’ strike, King revealed why his father had changed his name to Martin. The sermon, in which King spoke extemporaneously to the mass meeting at Bishop Charles Mason Temple, is long remembered as prophetic.

King begins the sermon in a steady cadence: “If I were standing at the beginning of time, with the possibility of taking a kind of general and panoramic view of the whole of human history up to now, and the Almighty said to me, ‘Martin Luther King, which age would you like to live in?,’ I would take my mental flight by Egypt and I would watch God’s children in their magnificent trek from the dark dungeons of Egypt through, or rather across the Red Sea, through the wilderness on toward the promised land. And in spite of its magnificence, I wouldn’t stop there.”

King described traveling to Greece and to Mount Olympus, “and I would see Plato, Aristotle, Socrates, Euripides and Aristophanes assembled around the Parthenon. And I would watch them around the Parthenon as they discussed the great and eternal issues of reality. But I wouldn’t stop there.”

He spoke of traveling through the “heyday of the Roman Empire,” then moving on to the “day of the Renaissance.”

“I would even go by the way that the man for whom I’m named had his habitat, and I would watch Martin Luther as he tacks his 95 theses on the door at the church of Wittenberg.”

King concluded his sermon: “Like anybody, I would like to live a long life; longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now,” he said, his voice rising. “I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land! And so I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

The next evening, as King prepared to go to dinner at the home of a local minister, a shot rang out, killing him on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. And the world mourned Martin Luther King Jr.

Back in Pine Bluff, Crafton said she pulled out old photographs of her father at civil rights marches in Alabama and other places while watching YouTube videos of King’s speeches this week. Keeping his dream alive, she said, is vital.

“We have to remember what he said, and we have to teach kids today about his message,” Crafton said. “It’s even more important today.”