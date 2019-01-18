The Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Programs include Jan. 22, Farmers’ Appreciation Day, which is also a joint meeting with the West Pine Bluff Rotary Club. The Joshua J. Euseppi Family, the 2018 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, will be honored and the guest speaker will be William C. Bridgforth, attorney with Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP.

The downtown Rotary programs will also include Jan. 29: Meet the Newest Rotarians with Tongia Gaston, Camille Neeman and Erin Foster.

The West Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the country club. Programs include: Jan. 24: Salvation Army; and Jan. 31: Maurice Taggart, executive director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.