Arkansas

A D Holt Family Limited Liability Co. was incorporated by Winnie Marie Holt-Wilson, 3061 U.S. 79 S, Humphrey, Jan. 9.

Compass Transport Services LLC was incorporated by Qeyaira Barnett, 702 S. Grand Ave., Stuttgart, Jan. 9.

Cris Simpson Farms LLC was incorporated by Mary F. Welch, 397 Synco Lane, Humphrey, Jan. 8.

Cleveland

Anesthesia Stat Inc. was incorporated by Arthur Burns, 540 Arkansas 35 N, Rison, Jan. 10.

Dallas

Sparky Properties 786 LLC was incorporated by Sulaiman Hudda, 504 W. Main St., Sparkman, Jan. 7.

Stringfellow Creations LLC was incorporated by Melanie Stringfellow, 148 W. Ethel, Sparkman, Jan. 10.

Desha

Seark Ag Work LLC was incorporated by Barbara Johnson, 334 Arkansas 159 S, McGehee, Jan. 11.

Drew

McArthur Farm Group LLC was incorporated by Lee Johnson, 125 Baywood Lane, Monticello, Jan. 7.

Grant

AR Cup Tennis Foundation was incorporated by Billy Kiker, 3357 New Dixsonville Road, Traskwood, Jan. 10.

Kick Start Sheridan Inc. was incorporated by Lisa E. Grove, 102 N. Oak, Sheridan, Jan. 10.

Layr Pointe Ltd Co. was incorporated by 1009 County Road 44, Prattsville, Jan. 6.

Rustic River Farms LLC was incorporated by James Scott Morgan, 4 Hope Lane, Sheridan, Jan. 7.

Taillight Transportation LLC was incorporated by Jeffery L. Puckett, 265 Grant 676, Grapevine, Jan. 11.

Jefferson

Art Gaurish LLC was incorporated by Rakesh B. Patel, 2 Convention Center, Pine Bluff, Jan. 9.

Bacyard Entertainment LLC was incorporated by Annie D. Bennett, 5607 Hampton Parkway, Pine Bluff, Jan. 9.

Haynes Lawncare LLC was incorporated by Dylan Blake Haynes, 502 E. Holland Ave., White Hall, Jan. 9.

ML Manning Properties LLC was incorporated by Charles M. Manning, 316 Regal Oaks Circle, White Hall, Jan. 9.

Scotty Lamar Reddin II PLLC was incorporated by Scotty Lamar Reddin II, 154 W. Little Lane, White Hall, Jan. 8.

Valor Boutique & Beauty Salon LLC was incorporated by Whitney Johnson, 2801 S. Olive St., #16, Pine Bluff, Jan. 8.

Lincoln

CBW Certified Public Accountants PLLC was incorporated by Kevin D. White, 301 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite A, Star City, Jan. 11.

KK Tactical Ventures LLC was incorporated by Kenneth J. Keough, 115 Victoria Drive, Star City, Jan. 7.