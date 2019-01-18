Three Rivers Audubon Society met for a retreat at Cook Lake to elect officers and plan activities for the new year, according to a news release.

The 2019 officers are Barbara Rhinehart, interim president; Rowland Barthet, vice president; Frances Taylor, secretary; and Ken Theis, treasurer. Directors are archives, Barbara Rhinehart; education, John House; field trips, Delos McCauley; conservation, Richard Berry; membership, Hazel McCauley; publicity, Claire Holmes; and newsletter, Phil McBee.

Activities planned include a trip to Lake Magness to view swans on Saturday, Jan. 26. (Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 270 commuter parking lot.)

The Great Backyard Bird Count will be in February. Also that month the group will participate in the Home and Garden show and will continue to offer birding classes at the Shepherd Center.

A trip to High Island, Texas, will be on Thursday, March 21. The annual picnic will be at Arkansas Post on Saturday, June 8. The group will participate in the Christmas Bird Count at the end of the year, according to the release.

Members also discussed that profits from the annual birdseed sale will pay for sending two students to Halberg Ecology Camp.

The next board meeting will be at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Presbyterian Youth Center.

Anyone wishing to be a member of Three Rivers Audubon Society should contact Hazel McCauley at 850-7861.