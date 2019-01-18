Matthew Pelkki, associate director of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Forest Resources Center, has received the Forest Educator Award from the Ouachita Society of American Foresters.

Pelkki is also a professor and the George H. Clippart Endowed Chair at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The award was announced at the society’s annual meeting Dec. 6. However, Pelkki did not find out he received the award until the day after. Pelkki was unable to attend because he was helping a group of students who were having difficulty completing an assignment, according to a news release.

“I would have really enjoyed the meeting and sharing my achievement with my colleagues and former students, but I wanted to make sure all my current students had the help they needed to pass my course. I’m proud to say that they worked really hard and all earned a passing grade,” Pelkki said.

Pelkki said that the award brought him a sense of relief, because it meant that what he teaches in the classroom and out in the field is helpful to his students once they enter the workforce.

“When colleagues and peers, and especially former students honor you for teaching, there is a great sense of joy, and even some relief,” Pelkki said. “Forestry students rarely feel that economics is their favorite subject – so I was relieved that what you taught them has been useful to them in their careers.”

For more information about the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Forest Resources Center visit, http://www.afrc.uamont.edu/.