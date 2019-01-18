UT Arlington forced the Arkansas State men’s basketball team into 20 turnovers and defeated the Red Wolves 68-59 Thursday night at the College Park Center.

UT Arlington (7-11, 3-2) outscored A-State (8-10, 2-3) 20-7 off turnovers and 23-9 at the charity stripe. The Red Wolves held a 42-31 advantage on the glass, but 20 turnovers to the Mavericks nine was the difference.

“At the end of the day - when you shoot 25 percent in the first half and you give the ball back to them 20 times - what you don’t see on the stat sheet is, you hold them to 37 percent, but they got 30 free throws,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “We got driven by all night and UT Arlington out-played us. They were the tougher team. Our guys are not mature enough to take a little bit of success early. We’re not going to win a game on the road when we shoot 25 percent in the first half and turn it over 20 times.”

Ty Cockfield led A-State with 16 points, the lone Red Wolf to tabulate double figures. Marquis Eaton finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists while Malik Brevard had five points and a game-high seven rebounds. Edric Dennis had a game-high 25 points to lead UT Arlington.

The Red Wolves raced to an 11-3 lead, but A-State would make just one of their next 18 shot attempts after leading 13-6 with 10:34 to play in the first half. The Mavericks held A-State without a field goal (0-13) over the final 7:27 of the first half while forcing the Red Wolves into 13 turnovers.

A-State was able to trim a nine-point halftime deficit to four points on two different occasions but failed to get any closer. Although the Red Wolves shot 54 percent in the second half, the Mavericks pulled away for the win.

UT Arlington us a 13-2 run midway through the frame to move ahead by 17 and kept A-State within distance down the stretch. After the big run by the Mavericks, A-State was unable to get closer than eight points with the Mavericks knocking down free throws down the stretch.

The Red Wolves shot 40 percent (22-55) on the night, but hit just 7-of-28 (25 percent) in the first half. A-State struggled from 3-point range hitting 6-of-22 (.273) and made just 64 percent (9-14) at the free throw line. The Mavericks shot 37 percent (20-54) from the field and 24 percent (5-21) beyond the arc, but drained 77 percent (23-30) at the stripe.

A-State completes the two-game road swing in Texas with Saturday’s game at Texas State. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. from Strahan Arena on ESPN+.