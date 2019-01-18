Watson Chapel School District is participating in School Choice for the 2019-2020 school year. Under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015, parents of students living outside the district have until May 1 to apply for the right to enroll in Watson Chapel schools this fall under the School Choice Act, according to a news release.

Applications are available at the superintendent’s office, 4100 Camden Road and must be postmarked or delivered to the office by May 1.

Transfers into the district shall be granted on a nondiscriminatory basis. Students who have been accepted and enrolled in previous years don’t have to apply again, according to the release.

Details: Jamie Roberts, 870-879-0220.