The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one person dead Saturday night.

According to a PBPD news release, at 9:21 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex at 2402 McConnell Circle in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving they found 18-year-old Tony White with a gunshot wound. White was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center but died of his injuries shortly before 11 p.m., the news release said.

"Again, this investigation is in the early stages and information will be released once it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook and the link shown below. This will be the second homicide in Pine Bluff of 2019."

