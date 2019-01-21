Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its 22nd Reelin’ for Meals Bass Tournament Saturday, April 13, at Regional Park at Pine Bluff.

First place winners will receive $2,500, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Boats will launch at daybreak from Regional Park according to their paid registration numbers. The early entry fee is $110 per two-person team and includes two tickets to the King Kat Fish Fry that will immediately follow the weigh-in, according to the newsletter.

Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Area Agency’s Meals on Wheels program. Details: sstichert@aaasea.org or 870-543-6300.